Red Raider legend Tommy McVay has passed away at 76

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech has had Head Football Coaches come and go, but Tommy McVay has been a consistent presence in the Red Raider football program.
McVay was in his 24th year as the Director of Football Operations overseeing many duties for the football team including travel arrangements. McVay started in September of 1997 and has worked for five different Red Raider coaches: Spike Dykes, Mike Leach, Tommy Tuberville, Kliff Kingsbury and current coach Matt Wells.
McVay suffered a fall Monday passing out at the pool at his home. He was rushed to the hospital and had surgery for a brain bleed Tuesday.
McVay’s sister Carolyn Groce posted on Facebook.
“Tests showed he had 3 skull fractures, a broken vertebra in the neck, which is pinching a blood vessel affecting blood flow, and a broken vertebra in the shoulder blade. They finally diagnosed a pseudo-aneurysm caused by the cracked bone puncturing a vein.”
Coach Wells tweeted out: “You met me with a smile on day one and have encouraged me every day since.
Red Raider Nation and all of the coaching community, please pray with me for Coach McVay. Keep fighting T-Mac!!! 🙏👆”
Following the surgery. Carolyn posted a grim update.
“Tommy’s surgery was not successful due to substantial damage caused by the fall. The family will soon have a difficult decision to make. Thanks so much for the tremendous outpouring of love and the hundreds of prayers being said for our beloved Tommy and the family.”
His bio on Texas Tech’s website included: McVay is a 1967 graduate of Southeastern Oklahoma State University and also received his master’s degree from the school a year later. He began his career as head basketball coach and assistant football coach in Waynoka, Okla., from 1968-1979. He spent 13 years as athletic director and head football coach on the high school level in Kansas before moving to the college ranks as an assistant coach at Kansas State.
McVay compiled a 100-36-2 record in 13 years as a high school head football coach. His football and track teams at Protection (Kan.) High School captured state runner-up honors in 1972. His football team at Derby (Kan.) High School also finished as state runner-up in 1975. He is a past president of the Kansas Coaches Association and was selected to coach in the Kansas East-West Shrine Game. McVay was a three-year basketball letterman at Southeastern Oklahoma and also was a three-time conference champion in the 440-yard run. McVay finished among the top 16 at the NAIA national championships in 1967. He was inducted into the Southeastern Oklahoma State University Athletic Hall of Fame on Feb 14, 2009. McVay and his wife, Chele, have two daughters, Kelly and Heather, and four grandchildren.
His warm presence was felt for over 20 years at Texas Tech, Mr. Red Raider Tommy McVay was 76.
