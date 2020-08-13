Red Raider legend Tommy McVay has passed away at 76

McVay compiled a 100-36-2 record in 13 years as a high school head football coach. His football and track teams at Protection (Kan.) High School captured state runner-up honors in 1972. His football team at Derby (Kan.) High School also finished as state runner-up in 1975. He is a past president of the Kansas Coaches Association and was selected to coach in the Kansas East-West Shrine Game. McVay was a three-year basketball letterman at Southeastern Oklahoma and also was a three-time conference champion in the 440-yard run. McVay finished among the top 16 at the NAIA national championships in 1967. He was inducted into the Southeastern Oklahoma State University Athletic Hall of Fame on Feb 14, 2009. McVay and his wife, Chele, have two daughters, Kelly and Heather, and four grandchildren.