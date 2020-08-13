Texas Governor Greg Abbott outlines what has to happen for bars to reopen

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At least a dozen bar owners protested during Governor Greg Abbott’s visit on Thursday.
Ultimately, bars can reopen if the data shows several signs that Texas has the virus under control.
“We need to see the positive rate go back below 10 percent for a sustained period of time and we need to see more hospital rooms become available. And we need to see bars have a strategy that can be enforced with discipline,” Abbott said.
Many bar owners said their livelihood is in Abbott’s hands. Felnia Burge, owner of Craw Daddy’s Bar, yelled at the governor as he was leaving Citizen’s Tower.
“Please open the bars, I’m losing my home. I’m losing everything. I’ve had this restaurant for 11 years. Please just open me up. Please listen to us, hear our voices,” Burges yelled at the governor.
Scott Stephenson, owner of Jake’s bar, said he does not know how much longer he can continue hemorrhaging money.
“Is there any end in sight? I am going to have to continue to spend 10 or 12 thousand dollars a month of savings. Hey, if it’s going to be until the end of the year, I don’t have that much money - so I can just wrap it up now,” Stephenson said.
During the news conference, Abbott said he empathizes with bar owners, but knows bars cause people to lower their guard.
“People become fairly intoxicated and lose the discipline that is needed to make sure they aren’t spreading COVID-19,” Abbott said.
