City of Plainview Police Chief Ken Coughlin to retire September 25

“My best memories have been the times we get to save a life, or at least save someone from their worst day. I can recall countless times we were able to get there just in the nick of time to make a difference,” says Coughlin. “Of course, the best part of the job were the men and women who have selflessly dedicated themselves to others. I was honored to work with exceptional people and the bond and love I have for them is far greater than I could express in words.”