Construction worker seriously injured in hit-and-run on MSF near Wolfforth
A construction worker has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run on Marsha Sharp Freeway near Wolfforth. (Source: KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Amber Stegall | August 14, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 2:52 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a hit-and-run that left a construction worker with serious injuries.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. at Marsha Sharp Freeway and Wausau Ave., which is just northeast of the new hospital being built outside of Wolfforth.

Eastbound traffic of the Marsha Sharp Freeway in that area is being shut down. Traffic is being forced to the service roads.

The construction worker has been taken to the hospital.

