Construction worker seriously injured in hit-and-run on MSF near Wolfforth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a hit-and-run that left a construction worker with serious injuries.
The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. at Marsha Sharp Freeway and Wausau Ave., which is just northeast of the new hospital being built outside of Wolfforth.
Eastbound traffic of the Marsha Sharp Freeway in that area is being shut down. Traffic is being forced to the service roads.
The construction worker has been taken to the hospital.
