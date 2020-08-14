Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Lubbock reports 64 new COVID cases, Red Raider great Tommy McVay dies at 76, firefighter Matt Dawson returns home

NewsStream - Daybreak Today, Aug. 14
By Michael Cantu | August 14, 2020 at 5:59 AM CDT - Updated August 14 at 7:29 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, another COVID-19 related death and 64 new cases were reported in Lubbock County.

Gov. Greg Abbott met with city and county representatives during a trip to Lubbock on Thursday.

The COVID hospitalization rate has gone down for 10 consecutive days.

Texas Tech is mourning the loss of longtime Director of Football Operations, Tommy McVay.

Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson has finally returned home after being in a rehabilitation center in Colorado.

