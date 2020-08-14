Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, another COVID-19 related death and 64 new cases were reported in Lubbock County.
- There are now 1,697 active cases and 85 total deaths.
- Hospitalizations have dropped down to 81 with 41 patients in the Intensive Care Unit.
Gov. Greg Abbott met with city and county representatives during a trip to Lubbock on Thursday.
- Abbott said he was impressed with the way Lubbock has handled the outbreak.
- The governor continues to urge people to follow safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID.
The COVID hospitalization rate has gone down for 10 consecutive days.
- It is at its lowest levels since the beginning of July.
- The state reports more than 6,800 people hospitalized throughout Texas.
Texas Tech is mourning the loss of longtime Director of Football Operations, Tommy McVay.
- McVay oversaw many aspects of the team, including travel arrangements, since 1997.
- He died on Thursday at the age of 76.
Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson has finally returned home after being in a rehabilitation center in Colorado.
- Dawson was one of three first responders involved in a mid-January crash on Interstate 27.
- The two others were firefighter Lt. Eric Hill and Lubbock police officer Nicholas Reyna.
