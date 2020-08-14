KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Martin

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Martin, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Martin is a 2.5-year-old rottweiler mix.
He is a very playful dog who would enjoy a big backyard to run around in. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his shots.
Martin’s adoption fees for Friday, Aug. 14, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
