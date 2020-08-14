Lubbock woman gets 11 years after selling 10 pounds of meth to undercover agent

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Carey Caye Woodson has been sentenced on August 13, 2020, to 132 months followed by 3 years of supervised released.
Woodson pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Woodson faced a possible 20 year sentence but was sentenced to 11 years.
According to the federal court documetns, in January, 2020, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Texas Department of Public Safety used an undercover officer to arrange the purchase of 10 pounds of methamphetamine from Leo Don Garcia.
Garcia facilitated the purchase by contacting Carey Caye Woodson. Woodson then contacted Jeremy Dwayne Henry, who would get the requested meth.
On January 24, 2020, Henry traveled to Woodson’s house in the 12200 block of Chicago Avenue in Lubbock with the meth.
A short time later, Garcia arrived at Woodson’s house. Garcia met with Woodson and Henry and left the house carrying a camouflage duffel bag.
Garcia went directly to the undercover agent’s location and showed the under cover officer the packages of meth inside the duffel bag.
Garcia was arrested.
Agents maintained surveillance on Woodson’s house.
Agents saw Henry get in his vehicle and drive away “in a hurried manner.”
Henry was detained for a traffic violation.
The factual federal court document says, “Henry took a moment to pull over and as the detaining officer approached, Henry intentionally broke his cell phone.”
He was given his Miranda warnings and initially agreed to speak with agents. He admitted he just met with Garcia at Woodson’s house.
Shortly after Henry left the house, agents saw Woodson leave the house. He was stopped for a traffic violation and was given her Miranda warnings and agreed to speak to agents. Woodson admitted that Garcia and Henry had just engaged in a drug deal at her house.
The meth weighed a total of 4,333 grams. This amount of meth is significantly larger than a user amount and Woodson admits she knowingly possessed the meth with intent to distribute.
Leo Don Garcia’s sentencing is set for August 20. Garcia has pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He faces up to 20 years with up to life supervised released.
Jeremy Dwayne Henry’s sentencing is set for August 27. Henry pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He faces up to 20 years with three years to life of supervised released
