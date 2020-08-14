Record heat today, some relief this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Triple-digit highs again were reported across the KCBD viewing area yesterday. Lubbock (airport) peaked at 107°F to tie the record for August 13. I expect a record high today, followed by some relief from the heat this weekend.
The recent heat is due to a strong low-pressure area, also called a ridge, over the southern US. Still in position today, temperatures will again top out above the century mark.
The heat relief mentioned comes as the ridge shifts west. That is significant, because it would mean less heat locally. Temperatures will gradually ease this weekend and into early next week.
My forecast high for Lubbock today is 105°, which would be a record for the date. Lubbock's August 14 record high is 103° (in 1946). The average high for the date is 92°. Lubbock's temperature record dates from January 1911.
It won't be AS hot tomorrow, but we still will be hot. Lubbock will top out near 100 degrees Saturday afternoon.
We can expect a little less heat Sunday, with most of the area reaching the 90s.
Shave another degree or two off that for Monday.
Isolated storms are again likely in this afternoon's heat and moderate humidity. Additional isolated activity is expected this weekend and Monday, too. The bottom line is any location will have a slight chance of rain each day.
Rain is needed. Drought conditions are widespread across the western and northern KCBD viewing area. I'll post the updated Drought Monitor on my Facebook page (Steve Divine KCBD) by late morning.
Live fire training is scheduled today through 6 PM at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport. The training will produce smoke and flames that may be visible from surrounding areas.
Tips to beat the heat:
- Limit outdoor activities.
- Schedule outdoor work for the early morning/evening.
- Reschedule your jog/bike ride.
- Use 30+ SPF sunscreen - sunburn reduces your body's ability to cool itself.
- Drink extra Water - avoid caffeine.
- Take frequent breaks - preferably in an air-conditioned space.
- Wear light weight and light-colored clothing.
- NEVER leave children (or anyone or pets) inside a parked vehicle!
- AND check the back seat!
A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 9 PM for the southern KCBD viewing area. High temperatures from 104 to 109 and moderate humidity will result in an elevated risk of heat-related health problems such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
A person experiencing excessive sweating, weakness, and/or cold, pale and clammy skin, irregular or weak pulse, fainting or vomiting, may be experiencing Heat Exhaustion. They should get out of the sun, preferably to an air-conditioned space, lay down, loosen clothing, and apply cool wet cloths. Sip water, do not gulp it down. If their condition does not improve, seek immediate medical attention.
A person experiencing any of the above, AND with a body temperature of 106°F or higher, skin hot and dry, pulse rapid and strong, or if unconscious, may be suffering Heat Stroke. Heat Stroke is a severe medical emergency. Do not wait for improvement, call 9-1-1 immediately. Delay may mean the difference between life and death. DO NOT give the person any fluid.
