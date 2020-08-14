Multiple injuries reported after vehicle flipped on South Loop 289, Friday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to Lubbock Police, an SUV has flipped around 5215 South Loop 289 just after 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
A tan SUV collided into a gray Hummer causing the SUV to flip.
Two people have been reported with moderate injuries and according to police another individual was trapped in the flipped SUV.
Four vehicles total have been reported as involved in the crash.
The Eastbound Access road is closed, this is causing heavy congestion on the South Loop.
KCBD has crew at the scene and will provide updates as we receive them.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.