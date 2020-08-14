Patterson Library to Host Re-Opening Celebration Saturday, Aug.15

Provided by City of Lubbock
After serving the public as a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, the Patterson Library will reopen to the community on August 15, 2020.
Patterson Library was professionally cleaned and staff have worked hard to make the facility safe and inviting for the community to enjoy. The grand celebration will take place from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. A stunt kite demonstration will be from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.; and food trucks will be on site from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
There will also be 'take and make' crafts for all ages, book giveaways from Literacy Lubbock, games and prizes.
The Patterson Library will open with new and familiar features including: the opening of the computer lab, cake pans available to be checked out, a new and improved children's area, storytimes throughout the day and more!
Mark your calendars and bring the whole the family to the grand opening celebration. Please remember to bring your face coverings.
The Patterson Library is located at 1836 Parkway Drive.