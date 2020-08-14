2 people arrested after police chase Friday morning in Lubbock

2 people arrested after police chase Friday morning in Lubbock
By KCBD Staff | August 14, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 1:20 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On August 14, 2020, at approximately 11:04 AM, a trooper with the Texas DPS attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic offense.

The trooper initiated the traffic stop near the location of US 87 and 98th Street.

The driver of the vehicle then attempted to evade arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, and fled the scene.

The trooper was able to get the vehicle stopped near the intersection of SE Drive and 28th street.

The vehicle was occupied by 2 males and 2 females.

1 of the females gave up immediately.

Troopers on scene were able to locate two of the other occupants. Troopers are still attempting to locate the last subject.

Two of the subjects, 1 male and 1 female were arrested for warrants.

