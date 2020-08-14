2 people arrested after police chase Friday morning in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On August 14, 2020, at approximately 11:04 AM, a trooper with the Texas DPS attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic offense.
The trooper initiated the traffic stop near the location of US 87 and 98th Street.
The driver of the vehicle then attempted to evade arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, and fled the scene.
The trooper was able to get the vehicle stopped near the intersection of SE Drive and 28th street.
The vehicle was occupied by 2 males and 2 females.
1 of the females gave up immediately.
Troopers on scene were able to locate two of the other occupants. Troopers are still attempting to locate the last subject.
Two of the subjects, 1 male and 1 female were arrested for warrants.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.