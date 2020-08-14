Record highs contributing to scattered storms tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Lubbock broke a record high temperature Friday.
Lubbock reached 107 degrees Friday afternoon breaking the old record of 103 degrees set in 1946.
Our morning low of 80 degrees will also be the warmest low temperature recorded on this date provided a thunderstorm does not drop temperatures below that mark by midnight.
I will mention a few showers and storms across the viewing area Friday night with lows in the lower to middle 70′s. Some locations may struggle to drop below 80 degrees again if it does not rain.
Stronger storms could produce strong wind gusts, frequent lightning and small hail.
Saturday should be about 10 degrees cooler thanks to higher humidity and more clouds.
Lingering showers and storms are possible Saturday morning with highs eventually warming into the middle 90′s. Winds become southeast at 10 to 20 mph.
Isolated to widely scattered storms are possible again Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.