‘Several fires in this area’: Eastside Fire update

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fire that destroyed five homes Thursday is still being put out by volunteer Roosevelt fireman.
Roosevelt Fire Chief Bill Sides said the fire started as a controlled trash fire that got out of hand.
There were no injuries, according to Sides Friday morning. However, KCBD recently learned that a man may have received burns from the fire.
Sides also said last month he responded to a large fire on the same street.
“We’ve run several fires in this area luckily there aren’t all this big… There was one about a month ago that was almost this big,” Sides said.
Neighbor Elsie Hurtado said her parent's home was untouched by both fires.
“Our home is still standing by the grace of God because we have been in the middle of two devastating fires. Two families lost their homes to the east of us not too long ago and now two families just lost everything,” Hurtado said.
