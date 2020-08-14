YWCA of Lubbock CEO surprised with naming of education wing of new building

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The YWCA of Lubbock is on track to complete its new community center, the YWCA on University this fall. Finishing touches were put on the building Friday, including its iconic letters and a special name.
“It is a historic day,” CEO Glenda Mathis said. “It actually gives me chills because you think about all of the women, 65 years of women, who have committed to this community and said, we believe in an equity of opportunity. We want to make things better for everybody and build the community. When we started this five years ago, we called it the ‘resiliency project.’ We had no idea we’d be here in the middle of the testament to resiliency. So, it’s so exciting to see it and it is a beautiful building.”
The building was previously a Kmart at 62nd and University in Lubbock. A $20 million investment has been made to transform the building into classrooms, clinics, a kitchen, play areas and more.
“We’ve just received a designation from Housing and Urban Development as an EnVision Center, which will allow us to do all kinds of things for adults as well as children, but initially what we’ll have is the childcare facility,” Mathis said. “We’ll have Covenant as a partner and they’ll be helping us with the mental health needs. Especially at this time, people need some support. We’re looking at other partners that may want to come in to support families so that it’s a one-stop-shop to help everybody find the resources they need.”
On Monday, crews placed the YWCA letters on the outside of the building as one of the final touches to the building. As people gathered to witness the historical moment, the YWCA of Lubbock Board of Directors made a surprise announcement.
“The visionary of this entire project has been Glenda Mathis,” President Elizabeth Hill said. “That is why we feel compelled to name this the Glenda Mathis Education Center.”
A rendering of the name on the north wing of the building was presented to Glenda to her shock and tears.
“I’m so happy that we are able to take this moment in time and say to the women who have built this organization for 65 years, we’re gonna keep it going,” Mathis said to the crowd. “This community is resilient, this organization is resilient. I’m so proud of all of y’all. I’m so humbled by this.”
The building is expected to open in August. Leaders hope that when you drive by and see the YWCA letters or Glenda’s name, you feel inspired.
“I want them to see hope,” Hill said. “Hope for a future, hope for someone who cares about them, hope for things that they can bring into their lives and move forward because that’s what we’re trying to instill in these lives and in this community.”
If you would like to learn more about YWCA on University and how to contribute, click here.
