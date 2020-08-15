5 killed in 2-vehicle crash south of Odessa

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Five people have been killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday morning seven miles south of Crane, Texas.
Texas DPS says the crash happened around 5 a.m. on U.S. Highway 385.
Police say a 2019 GMC Yukon was traveling south on U.S. 385 while a 2017 Toyota Tundra was headed north. The Yukon drifted into the northbound lane and struck the Toyota.
DPS says these five people died in the crash:
Bailey N., female, 23 YOA, of Baytown, TX
Nisbet, Kimber, female, 5 YOA, of Baytown, TX
Nisbet, Kamberee, female, 3 YOA, of Baytown, TX
Nisbet, Kasen, male, 11 months, of Baytown, TX
Rice, Carl A., male, 67 YOA, of McCamey, TX
The four people in the Yukon were all from Baytown, Texas.
The driver of the Toyota was a 67-year-old man from McCarney.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.