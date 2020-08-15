Relief From Excessive Heat Coming Soon With Increasing Rain Chances

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Relief from record breaking high temperatures comes this weekend as lower level moisture is brought into the region and upper level high pressure moves far enough westward to increase chances for precipitation.
High temperatures this afternoon will still soar into the upper 90's and some triple digits but increasing cloud cover this afternoon should help limit the maximum achievable temperature. Instability along with the direction of upper atmosphere wind direction will assist in bringing a chance for late afternoon showers with some isolated thunderstorms possible through the overnight hours.
Temperatures by sunrise on Sunday will dip back into the middle 60's to middle 70's from northwest to southeast respectively. Another backdoor front will make a secondary push of cooler air tomorrow morning which begins our trend for temperatures to return to average conditions.
Afternoon high temperatures on Sunday will reach the middle to upper 90′s before rain chances begin to increase. Accumulated rainfall amounts aren’t expected to be impressive, but where showers/storms develop localized rainfall amounts could see a few tenths of an inch. Strong wind gusts associated with downbursts will be possible as well.
Temperatures for Monday begin in the middle 60's and increase into the lower 90's with additional rain chance for the viewing area at 30%.
Remember to follow the forecast and track radar with the free KCBD weather app - http://onelink.to/kcbdweather
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.