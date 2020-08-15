Two Lady Raiders enter the transfer portal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - About a week after the termination of former Lady Raiders head basketball coach Marlene Stollings and majority of her staff, we’re seeing the first signs of fallout from the program.
Two top players from a season ago have entered their names in the transfer portal.
A Texas Tech spokesperson has confirmed that senior guard Lexi Gordon and junior guard Chrislyn Carr have entered the transfer portal.
Gordon appeared in 23 games for the Lady Raiders last season, starting in 20 of them. The UConn transfer averaged 13.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in her lone season at Tech.
Carr was named an All Big 12 honorable mention last year, after averaging about 13.9 points and five assist per game. She started in 28 games of the 29 the team played in.
Last year the Lady Raiders (18-11) before the season was shut down at the beginning of the Big-12 tournament. It was the first winning season the program had since the 2011-12 season.
A USA Today article released on Aug. 5 revealed the problems within the program that caused over 10 players to transfer during Stollings two seasons at Tech.
Current players have not spoken about the article, or the firing of coaches, so this marks the first move since the release of the article.
While both players could explore their options and get a fresh start with a new team, both players have not ruled out returning to Texas Tech.
