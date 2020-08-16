Most students to attend in person as Frenship, LISD resume classes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Students, teachers and staff at schools across the South Plains will be headed back to class this week.
Some will be attending virtually, but for Lubbock's largest public districts, the majority will be in the classroom.
About 72 percent of Lubbock ISD students have told the district they will be attending in-person classes when they get started on Monday.
About 7,400 students, or 28 percent, have said they will attend virtually.
Frenship ISD will also begin classes on Monday.
That district has a little more than 10,000 students enrolled, with
83 percent planning to attend school in person.
Lubbock-Cooper ISD will get classes going again on Wednesday, Aug. 20.
More than 7,000 students are enrolled at Cooper, also with about 83 percent of those students headed back to the classroom.
