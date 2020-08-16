Storm Chances Increase This Afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another hot day on the South Plains as high temperatures increase into the middle to upper 90's with areas off of the caprock into the Rolling Plains reach triple digits. Clouds diminish somewhat this morning but as the afternoon progresses scattered storms will be possible across the viewing area.
Where precipitation does develop the primary concerns are locally moderate to heavy rainfall with gusty downburst wind speeds which can potentially cause damage to outdoor items which have not been secured.
Temperatures will drop overnight into the middle to upper 60′s and tomorrow with rain chances continuing through much of the day. Most of the moisture will have difficulty reaching the ground, as is the nature of high pressure and less mid-level moisture.
High pressure continues to be the dominating factor in the weather pattern during the next seven days with very little in the way of changes.
Temperatures during the week are expected to remain below the 100 degree mark, but will still be hot enough to remind drivers to "Look Before You Lock" and walk away from vehicles to be sure passengers are all out.
