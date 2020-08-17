Back to School: preventing the spread of germs from school to home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As many students across the South Plains head home from their first day of school today, one Lubbock pediatrician shares tips on preventing the spread of germs from school back home.
“We should take those shoes off, leave them outside. Go inside change clothes right away. I would recommend the shower. If they’re not going to play sports after that,” said Dr. Vanessa Dalton, a pediatrician with Covenant Medical Group. “Go home, change clothes, wash those clothes, leave your shoes outside.”
Dalton said if you can leave your student’s backpack or bag in the car.
“Make sure they’re washable backpacks and wash those pretty frequently, at least once a week or so,” said Dalton. “If you take the backpacks, you took them off in the garage, left them by the shoes, you spray them really quickly with Lysol you let the Lysol sit for 15 minutes, and then you go out and get the backpack and bring it in and grab the books you need.”
Dalton shares advice on mask use.
“There’s lots of different types of masks. The disposable masks will last about a week, but you probably need to chunk them after a week,” said Dalton. “If you’re going to be wearing cloth masks, great, but wash those with the kid’s clothes every night, because in that fabric they can easily trap little, little germs. The ‘gators’ are notoriously bad for trapping things. So, either don’t use the ‘gators’ or be very careful and wash those every day for sure.”
And lastly, Dr. Dalton said be sure to boost your student’s immune system, especially with other viruses and illnesses going around.
“So definitely making sure you’re getting these kids on a really great schedule pretty quickly. They need to be getting an adequate amount of sleep. Most kids I shoot for 9 to 10 hours in most of these grade school kids. Good sleep improves your immune system, immensely,” said Dalton. “Then, eating a good healthy diet so lots of fruits lots of vegetables lots of whole grains, really does boost the immune system. Vitamins, sure if you want to, I try to get most of the vitamins in our kids with just their diet alone.”
Dalton said that if your student is sick or not feeling well, do not send them to school. She also said be sure to wash your hands, with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or sing the ‘Happy Birthday Song’ twice.
