Back to School: preventing the spread of germs from school to home

“So definitely making sure you’re getting these kids on a really great schedule pretty quickly. They need to be getting an adequate amount of sleep. Most kids I shoot for 9 to 10 hours in most of these grade school kids. Good sleep improves your immune system, immensely,” said Dalton. “Then, eating a good healthy diet so lots of fruits lots of vegetables lots of whole grains, really does boost the immune system. Vitamins, sure if you want to, I try to get most of the vitamins in our kids with just their diet alone.”