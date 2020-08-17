Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

We're live with LISD as students return to school, Lazbuddie pushes back start date because of COVID, Lubbock reports 14 new virus cases

Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | August 17, 2020 at 4:13 AM CDT - Updated August 17 at 4:13 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, students with the Lubbock Independent School District are returning back to school for the first time since March.

  • This morning we will hear from LISD’s police chief, the principal for the Commander William C. McCool Academy and LISD’s superintendent on students return.
  • And for any questions on back-to-school protocol, visit the Back-to-School section on KCBD.com.

Lazbuddie Independent School District has delayed its return to school to Aug. 27 because a student contracted COVID-19.

In Lubbock County, 14 new cases of COVID were reported by the City of Lubbock.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session early to vote on a bill aimed at prohibiting the United State Postal Service from making any operational changes.

The Democratic National Convention starts today and it will be mostly virtual.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.