Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, students with the Lubbock Independent School District are returning back to school for the first time since March.
- This morning we will hear from LISD’s police chief, the principal for the Commander William C. McCool Academy and LISD’s superintendent on students return.
- And for any questions on back-to-school protocol, visit the Back-to-School section on KCBD.com.
Lazbuddie Independent School District has delayed its return to school to Aug. 27 because a student contracted COVID-19.
- The district says a football player was around players, coaches and faculty members.
- The University Interscholastic League mandates all who came into contact with that students must quarantine for two weeks.
- Read more here: Lazbuddie pushes back school start date after football player tests positive for COVID
In Lubbock County, 14 new cases of COVID were reported by the City of Lubbock.
- That came in the latest update on Sunday. There are now 1,656 active cases in the county.
- Hospitalizations have gone down to 69 patients with 25 in the Intensive Care Unit.
- Get a detailed look here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 14 new cases, 11 new recoveries on Sunday
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session early to vote on a bill aimed at prohibiting the United State Postal Service from making any operational changes.
- There are growing concerns the White House will make changes to the USPS as it expands mail-in voting services.
- The House is expected to be back in session by Saturday.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill
The Democratic National Convention starts today and it will be mostly virtual.
- Speakers tonight include New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former First Lady Michelle Obama.
- Joe Biden will accept the party’s nomination on Thursday night.
- Read more here: Desire to defeat Trump motivates Democrats to rally behind Biden, Harris
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.