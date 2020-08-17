KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Apple

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Apple, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Apple is a 4.5-month-old who has been at the shelter for about one week.
She is a silly puppy with a lot of dorky qualities, which make her even more lovable. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her vaccines.
Apple’s adoption fees for Monday, Aug. 17, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
