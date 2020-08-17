Lazbuddie pushes back school start date after football player tests positive for COVID

LAZBUDDIE, Texas (KCBD) - The Lazbuddie Independent School District has pushed back its return-to-school date to Aug. 27 after a football player tested positive for COVID-19.
The school made that announcement over the weekend. Monday was originally Lazbuddie ISD’s school start date.
The district says its coaching staff, other students and staff members were exposed to the student. Even though all others have tested negative for the virus, the University Interscholastic League mandates a two-week quarantine period.
Staff will still be working remotely from home and are available by email if they need to be contacted.
“This is not an ideal situation, but we simply do not have a better option at this time,” the school wrote in an official statement. “We are not able to provide full virtual instruction at this time, however, we are working diligently on a plan to provide blended instruction in the future if we have positive cases and people are required to quarantine again.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.