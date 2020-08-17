Lockney ISD closed Monday morning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lockney ISD has announced through a press release and Facebook, an employee with the school district had tested positive for COVID-19 after having a low grade fever on Sunday, August 16.
Lockney ISD stated on Facebook all protective measures are in place and all persons meeting the exposure guidelines have been notified and are in isolation.
Lockney ISD has closed their campuses for the morning to clean and sanitize and will resume normal operations this afternoon.
Here is a link to the official notice and response summary: https://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/861086/Notice_of_Lab-Confirmed_COVID_Case.pdf
