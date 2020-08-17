Section of Marsha Sharp Freeway closed following collision east of I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on the Marsha Sharp Freeway, east of Interstate 27.
Police say they were called to the scene on the freeway near Oak Avenue, around 9:24 p.m. Minor injuries have been reported.
According to a KCBD Photojournalist on scene, at least three vehicles were involved, the Freeway is closed in both directions while crews respond to the crash.
Please avoid the area, and be mindful of First Responders.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.