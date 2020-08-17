Muleshoe ISD: Elementary school staff member, High School student test positive for COVID-19

Muleshoe ISD Administration has been notified that a DeShazo Staff Member has tested positive for COVID-19. This staff member tested positive several days before the school year began. We have visited with the staff members that may have had close contact with the individual that tested positive. The staff member is currently self quarantining at home. Muleshoe ISD is continuing to deeply sanitize, and all District employees and students are instructed to continue to follow guidelines and recommendations and to practice social distancing. Out of an abundance of caution, we advise you to monitor your health, follow the guidelines for people who have had close contact. Contact your primary care physician if you develop symptoms. Muleshoe ISD is continuing to monitor this situation and will provide additional information as needed.