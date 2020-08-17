Muleshoe ISD: Elementary school staff member, High School student test positive for COVID-19

**Release from Muleshoe ISD Superintendent**
August 12, 2020
Parents and Staff,
Muleshoe ISD Administration has been notified that a DeShazo Staff Member has tested positive for COVID-19. This staff member tested positive several days before the school year began. We have visited with the staff members that may have had close contact with the individual that tested positive. The staff member is currently self quarantining at home. Muleshoe ISD is continuing to deeply sanitize, and all District employees and students are instructed to continue to follow guidelines and recommendations and to practice social distancing. Out of an abundance of caution, we advise you to monitor your health, follow the guidelines for people who have had close contact. Contact your primary care physician if you develop symptoms. Muleshoe ISD is continuing to monitor this situation and will provide additional information as needed.
We hope for a successful recovery for our treasured staff member.
Respectfully,
R. L. Richards, Ed. D.
Superintendent
Muleshoe ISD
Parents and Staff, August 14, 2020
Muleshoe ISD Administration has been notified that a High School Student has tested positive for COVID-19 rapid test. The student is currently self-quarantining at home. Muleshoe ISD is continuing to deeply sanitize, and all District employees and students are instructed to continue to follow guidelines and recommendations and to practice social distancing. Based on the information that we have gathered, it has been determined that the end of the student’s 10-day quarantine period will be August 23. Out of an abundance of caution, we advise you to monitor your health, follow the guidelines for people who have had close contact. Contact your primary care physician if you develop symptoms. Muleshoe ISD is continuing to monitor this situation and will provide additional information as needed.
We hope for a successful recovery for our treasured student.
Respectfully,
R. L. Richards, Ed. D.
Superintendent
Muleshoe ISD
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.