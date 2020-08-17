New Deal ISD staff member confirmed to have COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The New Deal ISD Administration has notified the public that a lab has confirmed a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a release presented Monday, officials say the staff member is currently self-quarantining and will complete “required COVID return to work protocols.”
The Superintendent of New Deal ISD says they have determined the COVID-positive staff member did not come into close contact with students.
Officials also say New Deal ISD Facilities have been disinfected by GermBlast, as part of New Deal ISD reopening plans.
You can read all the information presented in the release below:
