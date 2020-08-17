Slight heat relief in the KCBD area

Most Mesonet stations are not located in the community they are named for but are nearby. The characters following each community above refer to the automated weather station location in miles and the direction from the community’s center. Typically, that’s the Courthouse or City Hall, sometimes the downtown or business district. “JAYTON 1SSE” is the station approximately one mile south-southeast of the center of Jayton. Rainfall in Jayton may have been less or greater.