Slight heat relief in the KCBD area

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures dropped, but just slightly, over the weekend. An additional drop, but just a bit, will follow today. Storms were spotty over the weekend and will become even less likely in the days ahead.
A few spotty showers and even the rumble of thunder will linger over the viewing area this morning. Rain coverage will be very limited as will rainfall amounts. This morning otherwise will be mostly cloudy. Outside of gusty winds associated with storms, winds will remain light.
Isolated thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening. Rain coverage will continue to be spotty. Few areas will receive rain, though brief moderate to heavy downpours and strong wind gusts will be possible.
Temperatures this afternoon will peak in the 90s. Highs will range from near 90 to the low 90s in the northwestern viewing, about the mid-90s in the Lubbock vicinity, and mid- to upper 90s in the southeastern viewing area.
Our already low rain chance - for any given spot - will be even lower, but not zero, the remainder of the week. However, a stray storm or two will be possible late each day. Rain at your location is unlikely.
Temperatures tomorrow will be similar to today but will gradually increase each following day. By late week some eastern and southern areas may again record triple-digit highs.
Rain Totals
The last measurable rainfall at the Lubbock airport was 0.06" on August 11. The total for August so far (recorded at the airport) is 0.37", which is 0.60 of an inch below the average through August 16. The total for the year so far is 9.40", which is 2.73" below the average to date. Last year the to-date total was 13.58".
Rainfall totals (in inches) in and near the KCBD viewing area for the 5 days (96 hours) ending at 6 Monday morning, courtesy of the TTU Mesonet:
1.60 ESTELLINE 3SSE
1.45 NORTHFIELD 1S
1.12 JAYTON 1SSE
1.05 ROARING SPRINGS 3N
0.84 MEMPHIS 1NE
0.79 CHILDRESS 2NNE
0.60 VIGO PARK
0.47 EARTH 9WSW
0.46 O'DONNELL 1N
0.43 3NNW MCADOO
0.43 SOUTH PLAINS 3ENE
0.39 SNYDER 3E
0.38 HACKBERRY 2 SSE
0.38 TATUM NM 2SW
0.37 DENVER CITY 7WNW
0.32 DORA NM 2SW
0.30 POST 1NE
0.28 FRIONA 2NE
0.28 PADUCAH 10SW
0.26 ASPERMONT 3NE
0.24 SEAGRAVES 1SW
0.22 PLAINVIEW 1S
0.22 SILVERTON 7ESE
0.18 PLAINS 3N
0.12 LAKE ALAN HENRY 1NW
0.10 SPUR 1W
0.09 FLUVANNA 3WNW
0.09 HOBBS NM 5NW
0.08 MORTON 1ENE
0.07 DIMMITT 2NE
0.07 WHITE RIVER LAKE 6NW
0.06 BROWNFIELD 2S
0.06 KNOX CITY 3NW
0.05 AMHERST 1NE
0.05 FLOYDADA 2NNE
0.05 SNYDER 3SSW
0.04 GRAHAM 5SSW
0.04 MULESHOE 2SSW
0.04 OLTON 6S
0.04 SUNDOWN 8WSW
0.03 HAPPY 1E
0.03 LAMESA 2SE
0.03 LEVELLAND 4S
0.03 TULIA 2ENE
0.03 TURKEY 2WSW
0.02 GUTHRIE 10WSW
0.02 SEMINOLE 2NNE
0.02 WELCH
0.01 AIKEN 3WSW
Most Mesonet stations are not located in the community they are named for but are nearby. The characters following each community above refer to the automated weather station location in miles and the direction from the community’s center. Typically, that’s the Courthouse or City Hall, sometimes the downtown or business district. “JAYTON 1SSE” is the station approximately one mile south-southeast of the center of Jayton. Rainfall in Jayton may have been less or greater.
