Slightly cooler overnight, warm Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A slim chance of rain will be in the forecast the next few days.
The best chance of rain will occur during the late night hours later this week as storms try to form across New Mexico and track towards the South Plains.
In the meantime, we can expect a slight chance of storms, mainly south and west of Lubbock this evening.
After midnight, skies clear out and rain chances diminish. It will be cooler with lows in the middle 60′s. Light north winds prevail overnight.
Mostly sunny skies return Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 90′s. Winds become East at 10 to 15 mph during the day.
Isolated showers and storms are possible late Tuesday night with lows in the lower to middle 60′s. A few 50′s are possible outside of the city limits.
Middle 90′s are in the forecast Wednesday with a few clouds and a slight chance of storms late.
