Superintendents share what they saw on first day of school

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Months of preparation went into planning the first day of school during a global pandemic.
So far, the Lubbock ISD superintendent and Frenship ISD superintendent say they were just excited to see students back in the classroom again.
Frenship ISD Superintendent Dr. Michelle McCord said it looks like students were just as happy to be back.
”I couldn’t see their smiles under the masks, but I can tell they were happy to see their classmates again,” McCord said.
Lubbock ISD superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo said it was a good start to the year.
”We’ve had a great first day. Its gone by so quickly. Everywhere we have been, the kids are happy, the teachers are happy,” Rollo said.
Of course, some procedures like parent pick-up needs some refining, but McCord expects new procedures to be ironed out with time.
If you ask your student about their first day of school, they will tell you that they learned about washing their hands, socially distancing and wearing their mask.
