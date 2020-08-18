Arrington announces Pat Underwood, David Dorn Legislation increasing penalties on riots, assaults and resolution to restore order

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Today, at the George H. Mahon Federal Building, Rep. Jodey Arrington (TX-19) announced three pieces of legislation to protect law enforcement, hold rioters accountable, and restore order amidst the ongoing violence in major cities across the U.S.:
- H.R.8031/The David Dorn Act of 2020 doubles the maximum imprisonment for rioting in the US code 18 USC Section 2101 and establishes a mandatory fine.
Cosponsors: Jim Banks (IN-03), Brian Babin, D.D.S. (TX-36), Tom Tiffany (WI-07), Chip Roy (TX-21), Billy Long (MO-07), Paul Cook (CA-08), Vicky Hartzler (MO-04), Ron Estes (KS-04), Jason Smith (MO-08), Randy Weber (TX-14), Louie Gohmert (TX-01)
“Until his last breath, Captain David Dorn dedicated his life to serving his community and protecting his fellow man,” said Arrington. “David Dorn and the many victims of recent riots must not be forgotten, and violent mobs must not be tolerated. Rioters masquerading as peaceful protestors undermine the constitutional rights of every American citizen and endanger the safety of every American community.”
- H.R.8030/The Patrick Underwood Act of 2020 increases the penalties for assault on a federal officer in the US code, 18 USC Section 111 by heightening the fines and establishing mandatory imprisonment for assault with a deadly weapon.
Cosponsors: Jim Banks (IN-03), Brian Babin, D.D.S. (TX-36), Tom Tiffany (WI-07), Chip Roy (TX-21), Billy Long (MO-07), Paul Cook (CA-08), Vicky Hartzler (MO-04), Ron Estes (KS-04), Jason Smith (MO-08), Randy Weber (TX-14), Louie Gohmert (TX-01)
“Patrick Underwood, and many federal officers just like him, are the thin blue line separating safety from danger and order from chaos,” said Arrington. “They risk their lives every day to protect and serve our families and neighborhoods. We must be certain that criminal opportunists purposefully attacking those who maintain civil order know that violence toward any federal law enforcement officer will not be tolerated.”
- H. Res. 1083 supports the Administration’s efforts and affirms the federal government’s duty to immediately restore justice, order, and domestic tranquility to protect Federal property, Federal law enforcement and other personnel, and the constitutional rights of United States citizens in Portland, Seattle, Chicago and other cities.
Cosponsors: Minority Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01), House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Biggs (AZ-05), House Judiciary Ranking Member Doug Collins (GA-09), and 18 House Republicans
“For months, Congress has been conspicuously silent as local leaders have allowed their cities to burn, forsaking their first responsibility to protect their citizens and enforce our laws. All the while, leftist mobs continue to perpetuate crime in our communities and terrorize our country.
“Government officials in these once-great American cities have tied the hands of our law enforcement officers while violent mobs brutally assault them with commercial-grade fireworks, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and other deadly weapons. The domestic terrorists committing these vicious attacks and heinous crimes can no longer be excused as ‘peaceful protesters.
“Ensuring the preservation of our country’s most basic constitutional rights is a core responsibility of federal government; therefore, we must act. Without civil order and prosecution of violent criminals, there is no life, liberty, or pursuit of happiness for law-abiding citizens. The radical Marxists attacking our communities and way of life must be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” -said Arrington.
Minority Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01) said, “Over the past months, Americans have watched in horror as our downtowns have been burned by violent rioters, in many cases seemingly with the approval of mayors and governors who fail to fulfill their responsibility to those who elect them. Enough. Order must be restored in America. The government must protect federal property and the constitutional rights of U.S citizens. If state and local officials are unwilling or unable to act, the federal government should use its authority to protect life, liberty, and property. I’m proud to sign onto Rep. Arrington’s resolution expressing these sentiments and I stand with President Trump’s pledge to restore law and order.”
Rep. Jim Banks (IN-03) said, “Police risk their lives every day to keep law-abiding Americans safe, and policing has rapidly become a more dangerous and thankless profession. It’s been infuriating to see certain members defend violent rioters and spurn our law enforcement community. Principled conservatives need to come together, condemn this twisted worldview, and loudly defend law enforcement. I’m proud to join Rep. Arrington’s efforts to do just that.”
Rep. Doug Collins (GA-09) said, “For months, liberal leaders have turned a blind eye as violent anarchists have torn down historic statues, set fire to churches, and thrown fireworks at police officers. President Trump and Attorney General Barr have made it clear that if liberal mayors aren’t going to protect their cities and their citizens, the Federal government will, and Congress should support them in taking any action needed to keep our communities safe. I’m proud to support this resolution and thank Congressman Arrington for his leadership on this.”
Jessica Anderson, Heritage Action for America Executive Director said, “This year, America has seen waves of riots and violence directed at federal law enforcement. Rep. Arrington’s actions today take a strong stand against the chaos and work to restore order in our streets. It’s more important than ever to stand up for our law enforcement officers and push against the radical Left promoting violence in our cities.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Congressman Jodey Arrington Press Office.