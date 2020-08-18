Arrington announces Pat Underwood, David Dorn Legislation increasing penalties on riots, assaults and resolution to restore order

Minority Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01) said, “Over the past months, Americans have watched in horror as our downtowns have been burned by violent rioters, in many cases seemingly with the approval of mayors and governors who fail to fulfill their responsibility to those who elect them. Enough. Order must be restored in America. The government must protect federal property and the constitutional rights of U.S citizens. If state and local officials are unwilling or unable to act, the federal government should use its authority to protect life, liberty, and property. I’m proud to sign onto Rep. Arrington’s resolution expressing these sentiments and I stand with President Trump’s pledge to restore law and order.”