Consider This: Thank a teacher every chance you get

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Life is different for all of us these days. And no group has had to adapt more than our teachers. In fact, teachers are very much the new frontline in this pandemic fight.
No other group is relied on more and held accountable for our future way of life like teachers are. They have the unique dual responsibility now. Educating a future workforce combined with maintaining the public health and safety of every one of their students. And they certainly have their work cut out for them. If ever there was an essential worker, teachers are the definition.
Consider this: Let’s not let it become a thankless job for our teachers.
They need our support now more than ever. Every day that passes and your child attends school and comes home healthy is a win, and it is a direct result of the planning of our school administrators carried out by the new frontline in this pandemic: teachers!
Please join me in making a deliberate effort to thank a teacher every chance you get. Whether it is a specific gesture or a simply thank you.
It is the very least we can do for a group that is working so hard for our children.
We want to know what you think. Voice your opinion by commenting below, by e-mailing us at considerthis@kcbd.com or by writing us at:
KCBD-TV Attn: Consider This 5600 Avenue A Lubbock, TX 79404
‘Consider This’ is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.