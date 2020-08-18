Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.
- There are now 1,645 active cases in the county. No new deaths were reported.
- Hospitalizations have gone down to 64 patients with 25 people in the Intensive Care Unit.
- Read more here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 65 new cases, 76 new recoveries on Sunday
The Texas COVID-hospitalization rate continues to go down.
- There are now 6,200 patients hospitalized now, which continues a 14-day decrease.
- New cases of COVID came in at 2,700 and new deaths were at 51.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune here: Hospitalizations continue falling as Texas reaches 10,000 deaths
Three injuries were reported after a crash in East Lubbock on Monday night.
- Police say this was a three-vehicle crash on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Oak Avenue.
- The injuries ranged from minor to moderate.
- Read more here: Minor, moderate injuries reported after Monday night crash
The Democratic National Convention continues today.
- Former President Bill Clinton is scheduled to speak tonight.
- The convention runs through Thursday, when Joe Biden will accept the Democratic party’s nomination.
- Read more here: Dems put divides aside, rally behind Biden at convention
The United States Postal Service says it will stop removing mailboxes and sorting machines amid uproar from lawmakers in both parties.
- Critics accuse Postmaster General Louis DeJoy of slowing service ahead of the November election.
- Read more here: Q&A: What’s happening at the US Postal Service, and why?
U.S. intelligence says Iran paid Taliban fighters to target U.S. and coalition troops in Afghanistan.
- The Pentagon says the payments were linked to at least six attacks last year.
- That included a bombing at Bagram air base.
- Read more here: US intelligence indicates Iran paid bounties to Taliban for targeting American troops in Afghanistan
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.