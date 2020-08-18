Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Another 64 COVID cases confirmed in Lubbock, Texas COVID hospitalizations continue to decrease, postal service to stop removing mailboxes

By Michael Cantu | August 18, 2020 at 6:11 AM CDT - Updated August 18 at 6:11 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.

The Texas COVID-hospitalization rate continues to go down.

Three injuries were reported after a crash in East Lubbock on Monday night.

The Democratic National Convention continues today.

The United States Postal Service says it will stop removing mailboxes and sorting machines amid uproar from lawmakers in both parties.

U.S. intelligence says Iran paid Taliban fighters to target U.S. and coalition troops in Afghanistan.

