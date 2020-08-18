DPS identifies victim in fatal Garza County crash

GARZA COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 18.
Troopers say 52-year-old Lonnie Odell Hodge of Gary, Texas was traveling northbound on Hwy. 84 near Mile Marker 366. He was driving a semi when he crossed the median, crossed the southbound lanes and rolled onto the grass area west of the highway
Officials pronounced him deceased on the scene.
Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
No other information was given, but the crash is still under investigation.
