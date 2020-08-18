LPD makes arrest in robbery

On August 9, just after 2:30 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call in the parking lot of South Plains Mall, located at 6002 Slide Road. Isaac Reyes planned to meet Upshaw through the Letgo app and buy a cell phone from Upshaw. After Reyes exchanged the money for the cell phone, Upshaw attempted to take the cell phone back and a physical altercation ensued.