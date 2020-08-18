Lubbock Chamber to Celebrate Texas Tech Football with Wreck ’Em Breakfast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce has announced their kick-off to the Texas Tech Football season with its Wreck ‘Em Tech Athletics Breakfast.
The event will be held both virtually and in-person on Thurs., Sept. 3 at 6:30 a.m. inside the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.
Guest speakers include Matt Wells, Texas Tech Football Head Coach; Kirby Hocutt, Athletic Director; Tony Bradford, Texas Tech Football player; Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletic Director; Mayor Dan Pope.
The doors open at 6:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 7 a.m.
In-person tickets are $45, and Chamber members receive a discounted price of $35. Virtual tickets are also available for $25, and Chamber members receive a discount of $15.
Reservations may be made on www.LubbockChamber.com or by calling the Lubbock Chamber office at (806) 761-7000. The registration deadline is 5 p.m. on Fri., Aug. 28.
“We are excited to celebrate the start of football season and we know Texas Tech Athletics will create a safe and healthy environment to protect the players, coaches, and fans alike,” said Gabe Vitela, Lubbock Chamber Chairman.
Sponsorships and tables are still available. Contact Amy Marquez at Amy.Marquez@lubbockbiz.org to learn more.
