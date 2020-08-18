Lubbock Chamber to Celebrate Texas Tech Football with Wreck ’Em Breakfast

Lubbock Chamber to Celebrate Texas Tech Football with Wreck ’Em Breakfast
“We are excited to celebrate the start of football season and we know Texas Tech Athletics will create a safe and healthy environment to protect the players, coaches, and fans alike,” said Gabe Vitela, Lubbock Chamber Chairman. (Source: Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)
By KCBD Staff | August 18, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT - Updated August 18 at 1:26 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce has announced their kick-off to the Texas Tech Football season with its Wreck ‘Em Tech Athletics Breakfast.

The event will be held both virtually and in-person on Thurs., Sept. 3 at 6:30 a.m. inside the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Guest speakers include Matt Wells, Texas Tech Football Head Coach; Kirby Hocutt, Athletic Director; Tony Bradford, Texas Tech Football player; Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletic Director; Mayor Dan Pope.

The doors open at 6:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 7 a.m.

In-person tickets are $45, and Chamber members receive a discounted price of $35. Virtual tickets are also available for $25, and Chamber members receive a discount of $15.

Reservations may be made on www.LubbockChamber.com or by calling the Lubbock Chamber office at (806) 761-7000. The registration deadline is 5 p.m. on Fri., Aug. 28.

“We are excited to celebrate the start of football season and we know Texas Tech Athletics will create a safe and healthy environment to protect the players, coaches, and fans alike,” said Gabe Vitela, Lubbock Chamber Chairman.

Sponsorships and tables are still available. Contact Amy Marquez at Amy.Marquez@lubbockbiz.org to learn more.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.