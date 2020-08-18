Missing children may be in Lubbock or Wolfforth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has issued a missing child notice for 3-year-old Wyatt Price and 5-year-old Alysandra Price.
The Lubbock children were last seen on July 23, 2020.
Authorities believe the children may be in Lubbock or Wolfforth.
Wyatt is described as a white male, 3′6″ and about 35 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Alysandra is described as a white female, 4′6″ and about 60 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information about these children, you are urged to call 911 or 1-800-843-5678 or the Wolfforth Police Department at 806-775-1600.
