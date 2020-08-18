More heat coming our way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Daytime temperatures returned to above normal for most of the South Plains today. That means that afternoon temps ranged from 94 degrees to 98 degrees from the Texas/New Mexico state line to east off of the caprock.
The afternoon highs will be in the same temperature range tomorrow but there will be a slight chance with a better potential for showers.
A weak upper system may combine with the heat to bring some isolated showers and maybe a storm or two to the area late tomorrow and tomorrow night.
While coverage will be limited the potential for Wednesday will be the best chance for us until late weekend.
Other than the rain chances the afternoon highs will stay in the range of 95 to 98 degrees through the weekend and into early next week.
In addition, nighttime temps will be pleasant with readings in the mid to upper 60s.
One last note, smoke and haze from fires in the west and southwest US will continue to provide some great sunsets. However, only look at the sun briefly or through a camera for short time periods. It is still damaging to eyes to stare at the sun even through smoke, dust and haze.
