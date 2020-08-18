National Center for Missing & Exploited Children list 6 missing kids from Lubbock

Crespin Narvaez, 15, of Lubbock has been missing since July 20, 2020. Authorities believe he may still be in the Lubbock area and he may be going by the name Nathaniel. He is described as an Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5′5″ tall and weighs about 140 pounds. If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please call 911 or 1800-843-5678 or call the Lubbock Police Department at 806-775-2865.