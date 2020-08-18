Weather ups and downs this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Afternoon temperatures yesterday came in near average for the time of year. Lubbock topped out at 91°F. The downward trend, however, is over. For now. The rest of the week there will be a slight upward influence on temperatures and, generally, a slight downward influence on rain chances.
This morning is a little cooler than recent days. With lows in the 50s northwest, 70s east, and 60s elsewhere, it's the coolest since the first day of August.
Today otherwise will be mostly sunny, winds will be light, and the afternoon hot. Wind speeds, generally from the east-northeast, will mostly be less than ten mph. Temperatures will peak in the 90s.
I don't expect rain at any particular location, but with the heat and moderate humidity may be enough to spark a stray storm or two late this afternoon and early this evening.
Tonight otherwise will fair, winds light, temperatures warm. Lows will be in the 60s.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, dry, and hot. Wednesday afternoon highs again will be in the 90s.
However, Wednesday night brings a slight but brief uptick in storm chances. However, coverage will continue to be spotty so few will receive measurable rain.
The rest of the week and weekend generally will be dry and hot. Temperatures will gradually edge up while rain remains unlikely.
Hour-by-hour details for today and day-by-day details for the next ten days are in the forecast section here on our KCBD Weather Page. Close this window and scroll down the page just a bit. You’ll also find those forecasts in our KCBD Weather App. It’s a free download from your app or play store.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.