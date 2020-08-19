First COVID-19 cases confirmed at Honey Elementary & Guadalupe Elementary in Lubbock

District administrators and health specialists are confident the exposure risk due to close contact is minimal because of Lubbock ISD protocols requiring the wearing of appropriate face coverings for students, teachers, staff, and administrators; and/or social distancing. For COVID-19, close contact is defined as being within six feet of an infected person for a duration of 15 minutes, while not wearing a mask; or being directly exposed to infectious secretions like a cough or sneeze. As a precautionary measure and in the spirit of transparency, we are asking families at these schools to closely monitor for these COVID-19 symptoms: