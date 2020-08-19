First COVID-19 cases confirmed at Honey Elementary & Guadalupe Elementary in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The following is a news release from Lubbock ISD:
The Lubbock Independent School District has confirmed exposures to COVID-19 at Guadalupe and Honey Elementary Schools. A possible exposure is being monitored at McCool Academy.
District administrators and health specialists are confident the exposure risk due to close contact is minimal because of Lubbock ISD protocols requiring the wearing of appropriate face coverings for students, teachers, staff, and administrators; and/or social distancing. For COVID-19, close contact is defined as being within six feet of an infected person for a duration of 15 minutes, while not wearing a mask; or being directly exposed to infectious secretions like a cough or sneeze. As a precautionary measure and in the spirit of transparency, we are asking families at these schools to closely monitor for these COVID-19 symptoms:
- Feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100.0 degrees F.
- Loss of taste or smell
- Cough
- Difficulty breathing
- Shortness of breath
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Chills
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Shaking or exaggerated shivering
- Significant muscle pain or ache
- Diarrhea
- Nausea or vomiting
The identified affected areas at Guadalupe and Honey will be deep cleaned by GermBlast (a video detailing their process is available here), which has required some students and staff to temporarily move to other rooms. Due to the minimal exposure risk, face-to-face instruction will continue on these campuses, but students have been reminded to take home their Chromebooks and IPads if the need arises to temporarily switch to asynchronous instruction.
Lubbock ISD adheres to COVID-19 protocols established by the Texas Education Agency, University Interscholastic League, and City of Lubbock Health Department.
