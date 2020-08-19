Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Lady Raiders tap Gerlich for coach spot, 49 new COVID cases recorded in Lubbock County, teen missing in Yoakum County

By Michael Cantu | August 19, 2020 at 6:21 AM CDT - Updated August 19 at 7:37 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, former Texas Tech star Krista Gerlich is the new coach of the Lady Raider Basketball team.

  • She played on the 1993 national championship team and later served as an assistant under Coach Marsha Sharp.
  • Gerlich went 45-19 the last two season she was the coach at the University of Texas-Arlington.
  • Read more here: Krista Gerlich to coach the Lady Raiders

Lubbock County has 49 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths.

The Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager last seen on Monday.

The Democratic National Convention continues today.

The U.S. postmaster general says he is suspending some operational changes until after the November election.

