Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, former Texas Tech star Krista Gerlich is the new coach of the Lady Raider Basketball team.
- She played on the 1993 national championship team and later served as an assistant under Coach Marsha Sharp.
- Gerlich went 45-19 the last two season she was the coach at the University of Texas-Arlington.
Lubbock County has 49 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths.
- There are now 1,609 active cases.
- A total of 89 people have died.
The Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager last seen on Monday.
- Maria Guadalupe Avila is thought to now be in the Seminole area.
- Those with information on Avila are asked to call the Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office.
The Democratic National Convention continues today.
- Delegates officially nominated Joe Biden on Tuesday during a virtual roll-call.
- Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama are scheduled to address the convention tonight.
The U.S. postmaster general says he is suspending some operational changes until after the November election.
- Louis DeJoy says he wants to avoid the appearance of an impact on the November election.
- Critics of DeJoy say his policies are slowing down the postal service.
