KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tyson

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tyson, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Tyson is a 8-month-old black mouth cur who came to shelter about two weeks ago.
He is a loving dog with lots of puppy energy. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his shots.
Tyson’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Aug. 19, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
