LPD creates Safe Exchange Zones

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Community Engagement Unit has dedicated four parking spots outside the police department as Safe Exchange Zones.
The Safe Exchange Zones are well-lit and under 24-hour surveillance, giving the public a safe place to purchase or exchange property and to assist citizens with child custody arrangements.
The dedicated spots are marked with signs and blue paint, located at 10th Street and Texas Avenue.
If you are unable to use the Safe Exchange Zone, please remember to keep these safety tips in mind.
- Use a public parking lot that is well-lit and under surveillance
- Always bring a friend or family member with you
- Avoid meeting at your home
- Avoid nighttime transactions
