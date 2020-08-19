Lubbock man indicted on 2 counts of sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Christopher Charles Johnson, 38, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on two counts of sexual assault of a child.
The police report says the victim, who was under the age of 14 at the time, was “molested” by Johnson in April of 2018.
The child told investigators he was asleep and woke up to Christopher touching him on his “no no square”.
The victim told police Christopher performed oral sex on the child.
The next time it happened, Christopher put his genitals in the mouth of the child.
Johnson told the child to keep it a secret or everyone would hate him.
CPS was contacted about Johnson.
CPS released past reports they had on Johnson.
One report states, in 2014 an allegation of sexual assalt was brought against Johnson involving a 4-year-old. The report was closed because there was no outcry.
The second report says, in 2018 an allegation of sexual abuse was brought against Johnson. This report states the mother of a child found Johnson in bed with her child. The report was ruled out due to no outcry from the child.
The third report states, in 2019 an adult protective service report was filed against Johnson. This report was closed because the disabled adult did not make any outcry of abuse.
Police investigated and attempted to contact Johnson multiple times with no luck, so a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Johnson has been in jail since July 14, 2020 on a bond of $75,000.
