Lubbock man indicted for hit & run in April at 66th and Upland

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rolando Lee Martinez, 42, of Lubbock has been indicted by a grand jury on failure to stop and render aid in a crash causing an injury.
Police say the victim was headed northbound on Upland Avenue, around 1 p.m., about to cross 66th Street, when a gold Ford F250 pulling a gooseneck trailer headed eastbound ran a stop sign and pulled out in front of her, causing her to collide with the trailer.
Witnesses say the trailer had a mini-excavator on it.
Police say the driver of the Ford F250 left the scene without leaving any information.
The front of the victim's vehicle was ripped off. The victim reported pain in her left arm and left leg. She had scrapes on her leg and upper arm but refused EMS at the scene.
The victim said her dog, Rosie, riding with her, was killed in the crash.
During the investigation of this crash, police received a call from Dan Hurley, who said he was representing Rolando Martinez and the person who owns the suspect vehicle.
Hurley told police Martinez was driving the vehicle. He said the owner of the vehicle would cooperate fully and would make sure Martinez turned himself in if a warrant was issued for his arrest.
After the owner of the vehicle saw his truck on the news, he called Martinez who said he admitted to running the stop sign but denied knowing he was hit by another vehicle.
He said he didn’t see the stop sign until it was too late, and did not have time to stop.
Rolando Lee Martinez is not currently in jail.
Martinez was booked and released on July 22, after posting a $25,000 bond
