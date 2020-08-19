Rain may return tonight, for some

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another day of heat in west Texas. Afternoon highs returned to the mid and upper 90s over the South Plains on Wednesday.
Temperatures may dip slightly tomorrow as clouds and possible showers and storms will move into the region overnight and could linger through the day. However, most of the South Plains, even with clouds, will remain in the low to mid 90s in the afternoon.
By Friday and through the weekend the daily high temp will stay between 95-99 degrees.
On a positive note, showers will continue into the evening in the eastern areas along the caprock. Rainfall amounts will be light, however, clouds and wind from the showers will cool some areas late today.
Rain chances will increase overnight with a chance of showers and maybe thunderstorms after midnight into tomorrow morning. It appears, based on computer models, that the best chances will be in New Mexico and in the central and eastern South Plains.
Rain potential will continue in the eastern areas through mid-morning on Thursday.
Rain chances will then dip again as we move into the weekend.
