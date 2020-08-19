Sheriff’s Office: AT&T outage in northern Lubbock County affecting landline 911 calls

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An outage for landline customers with AT&T in northern Lubbock County between New Deal and Lubbock will affect landline 911 calls in the area, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says.
According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office Wednesday evening, there is no known estimated time for the issue to be resolved, but mobile customers are not affected.
Customers with cell phones are not affected.
The Sheriff’s Office says an update will be provided as soon as they receive more information.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.