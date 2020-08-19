This week’s best chance of rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overall, the chance of rain at your location is quite low. A stray storm or two may pop up late each day in my forecast. However, the best chance of rain in the KCBD viewing area will be tonight.
This morning is not quite as cool as Tuesday's, but most of the viewing area on the Caprock is in the 60s with some 70s off (east of) the Cap.
This afternoon will be partly cloudy, winds will remain light, and it will be hot. The wind speeds will be from the south-southeast around ten mph. Highs again will be in the 90s.
Like yesterday, rain is unlikely at your location. But the heat and moderate humidity may be enough to spark a stray storm or two late this afternoon and early this evening.
Our best chance of rain this week, which I mentioned at the top, is tonight.
A low-pressure area sweeping by West Texas may help fuel spotty showers and thunderstorms this evening and tonight. Rain coverage will be limited so the chance of rain at your location will be low. These storms may create strong wind gusts.
Otherwise tonight will be mostly cloudy, winds will be light, lows will be in the 60s.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with a slight breeze and a hot afternoon. Thursday's highs again will be in the 90s. I'm not discounting the possibility of an isolated storm or two in the area late each day, but rain will remain unlikely at your location.
More of the same through the weekend, though temperatures will gradually edge up while rain remains unlikely.
I noted yesterday morning that the hazy sky and more-than-usual reddish sunrise and sunset are largely due to smoke from distant wildfires (mostly in the western US). With little change in the overall weather pattern we can expect more of the same into the weekend. Of course, never look directly at the sun, even though the smoky haze.
Hour-by-hour details for today and day-by-day details for the next ten days are in the forecast section here on our KCBD Weather Page. Close this window and scroll down the page just a bit. You’ll also find those forecasts in our KCBD Weather App. It’s a free download from your app or play store.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.