Traffic blocked at 130 Street and Milwaukee Avenue for crash, injuries reported

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has confirmed a crash occurred Wednesday morning in South Lubbock near the intersection of 130th Street and Upland Avenue.
Police have confirmed injuries have been reported.
The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.
Traffic is being blocked off at 130th Street and Milwaukee Avenue as well as 114th Street and Upland Avenue while crews work the crash.
EMS, Lubbock Fire Rescue, and the Lubbock Police Department are all on scene.
KCBD has crews at the scene and will provide updates as we receive information.
